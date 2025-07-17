2025 Blueberry and Book Festival set for July 19

Looking for a fun, family activity? Be sure to check out the Berkshire Blueberry and Book Festival on Saturday, July 19. This unique festival is located on Route 38 at the corner of Jewett Hill Road in the Town of Berkshire.

The festival will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. rain or shine. But if you are an early bird, library volunteers will be cooking a blueberry pancake breakfast featuring locally grown blueberries and locally produced maple syrup, starting at 7 a.m. and ending at 10 a.m. in the Fire Station dining hall. After breakfast, browse around the grounds of the Library, Community Hall, and Fire Station, and check out the wares from the many artisans and vendors, including those selling fresh blueberries.

On the Community Hall’s top floor, enjoy listening to a variety of musicians who will be entertaining people throughout the day while you view the artwork of local artists. Choose your favorite and vote for the People Choice Award. After that, visit the ground floor of the Community Hall, where you will find a large selection of used books available for a donation of your choice. It is a great opportunity to stock up for your summer reading.

While wandering the grounds, pick up a “Who Am I ?” author card and then have fun chatting with the local authors to fill in your mystery authors’ card. When you are finished filling in your card, deposit your card for a chance to win a gift certificate. Enjoy the opportunity to learn about their books, their lives, and the world of publishing. Authors will also have their books for sale. Take home an autographed copy.

In the fire station truck bay, there will also be live music for you to listen to while you look over the many raffle baskets and gift certificates. Buy a few tickets and try your luck at winning the baskets of your choice. While you are there, look over the entries in the Blueberry Bake-Off. After the judging of the Bake-Off, all items will be sold as individual portions. Do not leave without checking out the bake sale, courtesy of the Richford Congregational Church. Take some delicious treats home with you to enjoy later.

When you are ready for lunch, consider the many choices, including the ever-popular chicken barbecue prepared by Berkshire Fire Department volunteers, as well as other local food vendors, including ice cream and other cold treats. Do not forget to buy some locally grown, freshly picked blueberries.

For those twelve and younger, have some fun participating in the Kiddie Parade. Other opportunities for the young, and those who remain young at heart, include a bouncy house, pony rides, lots of games and crafts, and an opportunity to have your face painted. Be on the lookout for a wandering balloon artist who will send you home with your very own balloon animal.

If you are into history, visit the Berkshire History Museum on the second floor of the library. Penny Mangus, local historian, will be available to answer your questions about the latest exhibit entitled “Businesses That Helped to Build Berkshire.” Also, be sure to check out the donated historical quilt from 1932. It contains 408 original signatures representing the Methodist Sunshine Circle and was embroidered by Calvin Wright. Search and see if someone from your family tree has their signature there.

There is something for everyone, so gather your family, neighbors, and friends, and visit the Berkshire Blueberry and Book Festival on July 19, 2025. You will not be disappointed!

This event provides funding for the Berkshire Free Library, which serves both the Berkshire and Richford communities. Besides the generosity of the program advertisers and countless community volunteers, the festival is sponsored by the Town of Berkshire, Visions Federal Credit Union, Edward Jones, and NBT Bank.