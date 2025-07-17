Troopers respond to fatal fireworks accident in Delaware County

On July 4, 2025, at approximately 9:40 p.m., New York State Police at Deposit were dispatched by the Delaware County 911 Center to the area of Ridge Runner Road in Hancock for a report of an accident involving fireworks.

A preliminary investigation at the scene indicates that two males were on a pontoon boat on Somerset Lake setting off fireworks when it appears that numerous fireworks ignited at the same time, causing an explosion.

One male was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the other male succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The New York State Police thank the Hancock Fire Department, Hancock EMS, and Delaware County for their assistance at the scene.