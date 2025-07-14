Tioga County Spotlight on Government Services: County Clerk’s Office

Contributed by the Tioga County Legislature —

The Office of the County Clerk is multifaceted, encompassing record-keeping, court administration, and acting as an agent for various state and federal agencies. They manage land records, maintain court files, and process documents like passports and pistol permits.

Our County Clerk is responsible for maintaining records of all governing body transactions, including resolutions and ordinances. The County Clerk also keeps records of deeds, mortgages, judgments, and other real property documents, and they handle passport processing.

Regarding records management, the County Clerk also oversees the storage, retrieval, and preservation of county records, including legal documents and court files. A County Clerk serves as the clerk for the Supreme and County Courts, managing court files and issuing legal documents.

Our staff at the County Clerks’ Office does a great job serving the public, and they are happy to provide assistance in your search for documents.