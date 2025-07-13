Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers Seeking Applications for Floyd Hooker Youth Fund

The Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers (CFTT) is seeking applications for grants that will benefit the youth of Tioga County, New York. These grants are made possible from the Floyd Hooker Youth Fund at the Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers. The 2025 amount available to grant is $24,500. Eligible applicants include governmental or non-profit organizations serving the youth of Tioga County, NY. This fund is separate from the Floyd Hooker Foundation.

Floyd Hooker, a lifelong resident of Owego, New York, generously designated a portion of his estate to support the well-being of youth in Tioga County. The Floyd Hooker Youth Fund is a permanent endowment held at CFTT that carries out his legacy.

The application process for the Floyd Hooker Youth Fund at the Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers has changed. All applications must now be completed and submitted directly through their website, www.twintierscf.org. The deadline to apply is Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, by 5 p.m.

Please note: 2024 grant recipients must have submitted their grant report before applying for new funding. To access the application and for more information, please visit the Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers website at www.twintierscf.org.