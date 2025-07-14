Eat Fresh This Summer! Get $25 in Free Farmers’ Market Coupons Through TOI’s WIC Program

Tioga Opportunities, Inc. is excited to announce the return of the WIC Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (FMNP) for the 2025 season. This valuable program provides eligible families with coupons to purchase fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables at participating farmers’ markets and farm stands throughout the region.

Pregnant, postpartum, or breastfeeding women, infants over the age of six months, and children up to the age of five who are enrolled in the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program are eligible to receive coupons. Each coupon booklet includes five $5 coupons for a total value of $25.

Coupons are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last, so early pickup is encouraged. Coupons are available at TOI’s WIC office located at 110 Central Ave., Owego, on Mondays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

TOI’s WIC program will also be at the Owego Farmers Market on Tuesday, July 8, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., located at the Owego Nazarene Church, 3732 Waverly Rd. (Route 17C), Owego. Staff will be available to distribute coupons, answer questions, and share information about the WIC program and supportive services.

For more information about eligibility, coupon distribution, or participating markets, please contact Tioga Opportunities, Inc.’s WIC Program at (607) 687-3147 or visit www.tiogaopp.org.