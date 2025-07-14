Annual Sundaes at the Farm Family Event Showcases Tioga County’s Agricultural Roots Meadow Vale Farm

The Tioga County Agricultural Resource Group presents Sundaes at the Farm on Saturday, July 19, from noon until 3 p.m. This FREE family and agricultural event is both fun and educational.

The Shelter Family is the host this year at the certified organic Meadow Vale Farms, 1650 Sulphur Springs Rd., Owego, N.Y. 13827.

As in past years, there will be self-guided barn tours with the farmers on hand to answer questions, farm animals, educational displays, food, and activities. There will be free ice cream sundaes with toppings made from local ingredients, along with other samples of dairy products.

Every year, hundreds of people travel the country roads of Tioga County to attend Sundaes at the Farm and celebrate the agricultural roots of Tioga County on a working dairy farm. This is a fun way to spend the day, a great way to get to know your local farmers, and to learn about local agriculture.

The event is hosted by the Tioga County Agricultural Resource Group (TC ARG), a county association made up of representatives from several Tioga County organizations and farmers who collaborate on agricultural initiatives and events.

Check out the Facebook page, Sundaes at the Farm, for updates and more information. Meadow Vale Farm is a working farm, so attendees should wear proper footwear and clothing.