What’s Happening for the week of July 13, 2025

JULY

Worship Service, 8 a.m. coffee time and 8:45 a.m. Worship each week at Germany Hill Global Methodist Church, 790 Spaulding Hill Rd., Owego. Immerse yourself in engaging music, prayer, and a scriptural message by Pastor Matt Rowe. All are welcome.

Music Rhythm and Drum Class, every Thursday from 1 to 2:30 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego.

Tech Help with Tina, by appointment only, at Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Call (607) 625-3333.

Spencer Playgroup, every Wednesday, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., at 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer.

Owego Moose Breakfast, first Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. Open to the public.

ACT Free Community Dinner, every Thursday from 5-6 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, every Wednesday from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Candor residents.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The cost is a suggested contribution of $5 for individuals aged 60 and older, and $7 for those under 60. Meals include entrée, side dishes, a beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Project Neighbor Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3-4 p.m. and every Wednesday from 6-7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley.

Berkshire Free Library Board of Trustees Monthly Meeting, second Tuesday of the month at 11 a.m., 12519 Rt. 38, Berkshire. For further information, call (607) 657-4418.

Spalding Memorial Library Board Meeting, fourth Wednesday of each month at 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Meetings are open to the public. Call ahead if you are interested in attending. You can reach them at (570) 888-7117 or email smlibrary724@gmail.com.

Van Etten Public Library, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 6 Gee St., Van Etten. Computers, printer ($.25 b/w, $.50 color), copier, scanner, and free WiFi available for patrons.

Free Blood Pressure and Glucose Screenings with TOI’s Family Health Clinic, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the third Monday of each month at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. You do not need insurance to participate. No appointment is necessary. For more information, call TOI at (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org.

Berkshire senior citizens over 50 years old who are residents of Berkshire, Richford, and Newark Valley are invited to a meeting held on the second Thursday of each month at noon for a dish-to-pass lunch, followed by a business meeting and seven games of Bingo at the Berkshire Fire Station, 12515 NY-38 in Berkshire. The time switches to 6 p.m. from April through September.

Chair Yoga for everyone, Thursdays at 1 p.m., Union Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 200 E. Main St., Endicott. Call (607) 748-9651 for more information.

MAY 12 to AUGUST 4

Lakeview Chapel, at 185 Day Hollow Rd. in Owego, will be hosting a 13-week GriefShare Support Group meeting each Monday through Aug. 4, 2025. They will meet from 10 a.m. to noon and also from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. For more information, call Lakeview Chapel at (607) 687-3261. You can pre-register at griefshare.org.

JULY 10 to AUGUST 14

Vacation Bible School – Sea Explorers with Jesus, every Thursday from 5:45 to 7:45 p.m., Owego United Methodist Church, 261 Main St., Owego. Ages five to ten. To register, call (607) 687-2417.

JULY 14 to AUGUST 18

End of Life Educational Series meets on Mondays from 9-10 a.m. TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Led by Amanda Conklin, an end-of-life doula, the series is designed to support individuals and caregivers as they navigate facing the end of life with knowledge, compassion, and community. Registration is required by calling (607) 687-4120 or emailing aging@tiogaopp.org.

JULY 14 to AUGUST 22

Walk with Ease with Tioga Opportunities, Inc. meets on Mondays and Fridays at 10 a.m. at Hickories Park, 359 Hickories Park Rd., Owego. The program will run for 6-weeks. Bring your own water bottle. Register by calling (607) 687-4120 or emailing aging@tiogaopp.org.

JULY 13

Cars in the Park presented by Triple Cities Street Rods, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Hickories Park, Owego. There is a $15 Show Car Registration from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Spectators are admitted for $2 per person. For more information, call Pete at (607) 727-1314 or Doug at (570) 247-8082. Interested vendors can contact Pete at (607) 727-1314. Be sure to find the Triple Cities Street Rods on Facebook for updates.

The Needhams Gospel Concert on the Green, 6 p.m., East Smithfield, Pa. Bring a lawn chair. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be held in the Federated Church sanctuary. A love offering will be received to benefit the group.

Ice Cream Social, 2 to 4 p.m., Gibson Corners Methodist Church, Waits Road, Owego. Donation, to benefit the roof fund.

JULY 14

Monday Lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Suggested donation is $5 for seniors and $7 adults.

Mahjong Mondays, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Playtime with FRC: Nichols Pond Story Walk, 10:30 a.m., Inspire, 57 East Tioga St., Spencer.

TOI WIC Clinc, 1-6:15 p.m. at Waverly Community Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly.

JULY 15

Summer Soups, 10:30 a.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Join Registered Dietitian Rachel Mischler to learn how to turn fresh, seasonal ingredients into refreshing summer soups! Attendees will receive recipes and get to sample soups. Reservations are appreciated by calling (607) 687-4120 or by email at aging@tiogaopp.org.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Zen Before Zzzzs, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Apalachin Library Board Meeting, 6:15 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Plant BINGO, doors open at 5:30 p.m., games begin at 6 p.m., Nichols Fire Station, 106 W. River Rd., Nichols. The cost is $30 for 10 games, food, fun, and foliage! All proceeds benefit the Nichols Old Home Day celebration. Tickets can be purchased at the Nichols Fire Station or the Cady Library.

The Seventh Regular Tioga County Legislative Meeting of 2025 will be held at noon in the Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance, Legal, and Safety Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Playtime with FRC: Candor Library Storytime, 10:30 a.m., 2 Bank St., Candor.

JULY 16

Free Blood Pressure and Glucose Screenings with TOI’s Family Health Clinic 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. You do not need insurance to participate. No appointment is needed. For more information, call TOI at (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org.

Contemporary Book Club, 1 p.m., Union Presbyterian Church in Fellowship Hall, 200 E. Main St., Endicott, Liberty Street entrance. This week’s book is “Slow Noodles” by Chantha Nguon.

Concerts in the Park with Peaches and Crime, 7 to 9 p.m., Hickories Park, Owego. Free admission! In the event of inclement weather, concerts will move to the Owego Elks Lodge, Front Street, Owego.

Spencer Inspire Playgroup, 9:30 a.m., 57 East Tioga St., Spencer.

Playtime with FRC: Berkshire Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Route 38, Berkshire.

Ice Cream Social, 6 to 8 p.m., Whittemore Hill Church, corner of 1349 Whittemore Hill Rd. and Teeter Road, Owego.

JULY 17

Free Healthy Nutrition and Cooking Classes by Cornell Cooperative Extension, 2:15 to 3:45 p.m., Union Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 200 E. Main St., Endicott, Liberty Street entrance. This week is the Power of Plant-Based Eating.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Euchre, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Afternoon Book Club – Harlem Shuffle by Colson Whitehead, 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Family Night – Bubbleman, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Playtime with FRC: Sensory Play at Muldoon Park, 10:30 a.m., 451 Pennsylvania Ave., Waverly.

Tioga County Board of Health Meeting, 7:30 a.m., 2nd Floor Conference Room B of the Health and Human Services Building, 1062 St. Rt. 38, Owego.

Apalachin Lions Doug’s to Go Fish Fry, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tractor Supply in Vestal.

Just Say Yes to Fruits and Vegetables with the Food Bank of the Southern Tier, TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Discover healthy eating with a nutrition lesson and cooking demonstration complete with free samples. Call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org to sign up.

JULY 18

Depot Friday Night: Rick Pedro, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Depot Street, Newark Valley. Free event.

Playtime with FRC: Outdoor Play at CCE Tioga Hilltop Farm, 9:30 to 11 a.m., 343 Cass Hill Rd., Candor.

BINGO for Older Adults, 1-2 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Spencer Senior Social Hour, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., S-VE Community Fitness Center, 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer. Enjoy a delicious meal and friendly conversation. Suggested contribution for ages 60 and over: $5.00, under 60: $7.00. Reservations are required. To reserve your seat, please call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org.

JULY 19

Sundaes at the Farm, 12 to 3 p.m., 1650 Sulphur Springs Rd., Owego. This is a free annual community agricultural event hosted by the Shetler Family of Meadow Vale Farm.

JULY 20

Che-Hanna Rock and Mineral Club Picnic and Rock Swap. Gather at noon; meal at 1 p.m., Larnard-Hornbrook County Park, 1241 Hornbrook Rd. in Ulster, Pa. Please bring a dish to pass, your table service, and drink. Club will provide a meat and cheese platter and fixings. Bring rocks, minerals, and hobby-related items to swap. Dave Millis, aka Rockdoc, will be available at 10 a.m. to teach wire wrapping. To sign up for that class, please contact him at (305) 395-9560. The event is open to the public. For more information, visit chehannarocks.com.

JULY 21

Mahjong Mondays, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Cooking Matters with Families, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Waverly Glen Pavilion 1, Waverly. Geared for children ages five to ten. RSVP required; call (607) 659-5694.

JULY 22

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Zen Before Zzzzs, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

SPLAT, 5 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols. Registration is required by calling (607) 699-3835.

Stories with Music Free Concert, 5:30 p.m., Coburn Free Library, Main Street, Owego.

JULY 23

Concerts in the Park with Krooked Knuckles, 7 to 9 p.m., Hickories Park, Owego. Free admission. In the event of inclement weather, concerts will move to the Owego Elks Lodge, Front Street, Owego.

Apalachin Lions Walk-Up Food Pantry, 10 to 11 a.m., St. Margaret Mary’s Church, 1110 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Register by Tuesday, July 22 at 8:30 a.m. until full. Phone: 2-1-1 or visit www.foodbankst.org/cfd. Pre-registration required.

TOI WIC Clinic, Wednesday, 9:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. at the Waverly Community Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly.

JULY 24

TOI’s Family Health Satellite Clinic, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin United Methodist Church, 303 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Get compassionate, affordable, and confidential acute and reproductive healthcare. Call (607) 687-5333 for more information or to make an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.

TOI WIC Clinic, Thursday, 9:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. at the Apalachin United Methodist Church, 303 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin.

Free Healthy Nutrition and Cooking Classes by Cornell Cooperative Extension, 2:15 to 3:45 p.m., Union Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 200 E. Main St., Endicott, Liberty Street entrance. This week is A World of Spices.

Emotional Health during Pregnancy and Postpartum Lecture, 6 to 7 p.m., Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. This 60 minute session will include 40 minutes of psychoeducation and 20 minutes of Q&A.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Euchre, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Family Night – Reptiles, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Sensory and Slime Silliness, 3 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Tioga County 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Join CCE Tioga, Tioga County SWCD, and CCE South Central NY Dairy and Field Crops for an Organic Dairy Cow-Focused Pasture Walk, 1 to 3 p.m., at Schlabach and Sons Farm, 3134 Long Creek Rd., Owego. Free to attend, but please register in advance. To register, contact CCE Tioga at (607) 659-5694.

JULY 25

Depot Friday Night: Pat Kane and West o’Clare, doors open at 6:30 p.m. The concert begins at 7 p.m. Depot Street, Newark Valley. Free event.

Waverly Senior Social Hour, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Waverly Community Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly. Enjoy a delicious meal and great company. Suggested contribution for ages 60 and over: $5.00, under 60: $7.00. Reservations are required. Call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org to reserve your seat.

Stories with Music Free Concert, 10 a.m., Coburn Free Library, Main Street, Owego.

JULY 26

Depot Friday Night: Tom and Frayed, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Depot Street, Newark Valley. Free event.

Country Pickers Free Concert, 6 to 8 p.m., Richford, Rawley Park, 13334 Rt. 38, Richford. Concession available; bring your lawn chair and enjoy some great music!

JULY 28

Mahjong Mondays, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Cooking Matters with Families, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Waverly Glen Pavilion 1, Waverly. Geared for children ages five to ten. RSVP required by calling (607) 659-5694.

JULY 29

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Zen Before Zzzzs, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Mini Horses, 6 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd. in Nichols.

JULY 30

Concerts in the Park with The Neo Politans, 7 to 9 p.m. at Hickories Park, Owego. Free admission! In the event of inclement weather, concerts will move to the Owego Elks Lodge, Front Street, Owego.

JULY 31

Free Healthy Nutrition and Cooking Classes by Cornell Cooperative Extension, 2:15 to 3:45 p.m., Union Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 200 E. Main St., Endicott, Liberty Street entrance. This week is Herbs for All Seasons.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Euchre, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Harry Potter’s Birthday Party, 2 to 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Family Night – Clay Making and Ice Cream Party, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Brass Quintet with the Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes, 1 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

AUGUST 1

Depot Friday Night: Jazz Happens Band, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Depot Street, Newark Valley. Free event.

AUGUST 4

Cooking Matters with Families, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Waverly Glen Pavilion 1, Waverly. Geared for children ages five to ten. RSVP is required by calling (607) 659-5694.

AUGUST 6

Concerts in the Park with Triple Cities Soul Machine, 7 to 9 p.m., Hickories Park, Owego. Free admission! In the event of inclement weather, concerts will move to the Owego Elks Lodge, Front Street, Owego.

AUGUST 7

Rodeo at the Tioga County Fair, 7 p.m., Main Street, Owego. $16, Grandstand Show included with “all-in” Day Pass.

AUGUST 8

Depot Friday Night: Ryan Wilson, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Depot Street, Newark Valley. Free event.

Out of Field Tractor Pulls at Tioga County Fair, Register 11 a.m., Main Street, Owego. Six classes and cash prizes!

AUGUST 11

Cooking Matters with Families, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Waverly Glen Pavilion 1, Waverly. Geared for children ages five to ten. RSVP is required by calling (607) 659-5694.