Navigating Life’s Final Journey: TOI’s End of Life Educational Series Begins July 14

Facing the end of life, whether our own or that of a loved one, is one of life’s most profound and difficult experiences. This summer, Tioga Opportunities, Inc. invites individuals and caregivers to participate in a supportive and informative 6-week series designed to help navigate this journey with knowledge, compassion, and community.

Led by Amanda Conklin, an End-of-Life Doula, the End-of-Life Educational Series provides a safe space to learn, reflect, and connect with others. The series will take place on Monday mornings, from 9-10 a.m., July 14 through Aug. 18 at the Countryside Community Center, located at 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd. in Owego.

Participants will explore a range of topics, including the following.

Week One: End of Life Information for the Dying and Their Caregivers – An overview of palliative care, hospice, and bereavement support.

Week Two: Caregiving for Others and Yourself – Guidance on how to prepare, stay organized, and maintain self-care.

Week Three: The Grief Continuum and Anticipatory Grief – Understanding the five stages of grief and strategies for coping.

Week Four: Planning for Death – Making informed decisions about Advance Care Directives and final body disposition.

Week Five: Nearing Death Awareness – Recognizing and responding to the signs of approaching death.

Week Six: Wrapping Up – Legacy planning, access to helpful resources, and take-home materials for continued support.

This compassionate series is designed to ease fear, encourage meaningful conversations, and empower attendees to face the end of life with clarity and confidence. Registration is required. To reserve your seat, please call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org.