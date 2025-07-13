Tioga Gardens Celebrates Anniversary with Ribbon-Cutting and Proclamation; Family-owned business celebrates 50 years

By Wendy Post —

During the week of July 14 to July 20, Tioga Gardens, located at 2217 Routes 17C in Owego, will celebrate 50 years of doing business with a customer appreciation week. A ribbon-cutting on July 16 at 10 a.m., with several dignitaries present as well as a proclamation to be presented, will kick off the anniversary celebrations.

On July 19 and 20 there will be refreshments, as well as a Paint-A-Pot session on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. Guests will receive a pot, and they will help you paint it! Additionally, if you want to buy a plant, they will transplant it for you.

Tioga Gardens is also launching its Rewards Program, and guests that sign up will receive $10 worth of points put on their card good for their next visit.

Tioga Gardens started as a produce farm, owned by Otto and Gladys Kuhlman, with one greenhouse, and has grown to become a premier garden center with 16 greenhouses and, of course, the instantly recognizable dome greenhouse as its centerpiece.

Otto eventually turned the business over to his two sons, Ed and Chris, with Chris running the florist and Ed managing the nursery, greenhouses, and landscaping businesses.

During this time, Chris developed and opened a water garden, which is now known as “Reflections,” a popular venue for weddings, showers, graduations, and more.

In 2020 The business was purchased by Tim Ripic, Ed’s son-in-law, and Tioga Gardens remains a thriving family business.

In addition to the Owego Garden Center, Tioga Gardens’ landscaping crews work on commercial and residential projects across Tioga, Broome, Tompkins, and Cortland counties, as well as Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Tioga Gardens currently employs over 35 individuals during the season.

For more information, visit www.tiogagardens.com/ or you can find them on Facebook.