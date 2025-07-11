18th Annual Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway of Valor Tribute Ride set for Saturday

By Wendy Post —

The 18th Annual Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway of Valor Tribute Ride will take place on Saturday, July 12, 2025, and will form up at the Owego Free Academy on Sheldon Guile Boulevard in Owego, New York.

Kickstands are up at 11 a.m. for the 100-mile-long Tribute Ride on Route 38 ( Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway of Valor).

There will be one stop on this police-escorted ride in Groton, New York for gas and lunch before continuing at 1 p.m. to the American Legion Post in Hannibal, New York.

This ride is free and open to the public.

Contact Harvey Baker at harveybaker945@gmail.com for more information.