Poetry lecture, workshop, and reading with Christi Anteresi

The Tioga Arts Council recently announced its 2025 Poet in Residence, Christian Teresi, who will be starting at CloudCroft Studios. During his week-long residency, Teresi will present a lecture, offer a poetry workshop, and hold a free reading on July 11 and 12.

Part 1: Poetry in the Everyday World – A Lecture

There is a long history of poetry and its techniques being used to not only enhance other artistic mediums but also more practical and quotidian acts like religious observance, marketing, and diplomacy. Some of the greatest poets regularly used poetic theories to advance objectives in their professional and personal lives: James Dickey wrote copy for Coca-Cola, Nobel laureates Pablo Neruda, Czeslaw Milosz, and Saint-John Perse were all diplomats, Carlos Drummond de Andrade was a civil servant, and Gerard Manley Hopkins was a Jesuit priest.

This session will discuss the history and usefulness of poetry as an everyday act where the practice is taken out of the classroom and academia and made essential to careers and personal traditions.

The session will take place at CloudCroft Studios – Schoolhouse, 1003 Sanford Rd., Owego.

Part 2: Poetry Workshop & Reading

The workshop will take place on July 12, from 1-3 p.m. at CloudCroft Studios. The reading time is 4 p.m.

Christian Teresi is the author of What Monsters You Make of Them (Red Hen Press, 2024). His poems, essays, and translations have appeared in many journals, including The American Poetry Review, the Kenyon Review, the Literary Review, Literary Hub, Narrative, and TriQuarterly. His work has been supported by a fellowship from the Washington, DC Commission on the Arts and Humanities.

Teresi holds degrees from Binghamton University and George Mason University. Born in Albany, New York, he currently lives in Washington, DC, where he works on international education and public diplomacy initiatives.

To learn more about Teresi, visit https://www.christianteresi.com/, https://www.instagram.com/christianteresi_/, https://www.facebook.com/cjteresi/, and https://bsky.app/profile/christianteresi.bsky.social.

Payment for the series is $10 for TAC Supporters; $15 for Not-Yet-Supporters.

To learn more, contact the Arts Council by calling (607) 687-0785 or online at www.tiogaartscouncil.org.