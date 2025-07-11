Antique and Classic Car, Truck, and Tractor Show taking place July 26 in Newark Valley

In conjunction with Newark Valley’s Summerfest, taking place on July 26 in and around Newark Valley, the Ray Shaver Depot in Newark Valley will host an Antique and Classic Cars, Truck, and Tractor show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vehicles fitting that description are welcome.

There is no entrance fee, and prizes will be awarded. You can register your vehicle by calling the Newark Valley Historical Society office at (607) 642-9516 or by calling Marcia Kiechle at (607) 642-8967.

In the evening, Torn and Frayed will entertain on the Depot Stage Wagon from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Torn and Frayed, while new to the Depot, has performed extensively around the Southern Tier. Their set list includes covers that pay tribute to Van Morison, Eric Clapton, Bonnie Raitt, and others.

Admission is free, and refreshments will be available.

Throughout the day, Summerfest, sponsored by the Northern Tioga Chamber of Commerce, will also feature a parade, vendors, crafts, a duck race, fireworks, food tents, and much more.

Stay tuned for more!