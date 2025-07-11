Fun Stuff for Kids at The Berkshire Blueberry and Books Festival

Preparations are underway for the 11th Annual Blueberry and Books Festival on July 19, at the Berkshire Free Library and Fire Company grounds. The festival is a great event that brings people from far and wide to celebrate our local blueberries and all that the library has to offer our community.

It truly is a community effort, with vendors and local organizations offering a variety of things, from food to crafts, artwork and music, and children’s activities.

This year, the organizers have an event that is sure to please and may bring back some memories for some from the former Berkshire Fire Department Field Days. They will have a kiddie parade for ages 12 and younger.

Lineup will take place by the Kids’ Booth on the south side of the Fire Station at 10 a.m. The parade will start at 10:30 a.m. The route will be “around the block,” heading north on the driveway, turning right onto the sidewalk along Jewett Hill Road, and right again to follow the sidewalk along Route 38 to finish in front of the Berkshire Fire Station.

To participate, just show up dressed in your favorite blueberry-themed outfit or as your favorite book character. No motorized transport of any kind, please.

All participants will receive a goody bag. There will also be prizes awarded for the Funniest, Most Creative, and Most Original.

Another first at the festival will be horseback rides provided by ACES Stables from Homer, New York. The festival is excited to have them join this year, and they look forward to watching many children make happy memories while riding horses.

There will also be a balloon artist roaming the festival grounds to provide free balloon animals.

Returning favorite activities from past years are Face Painting by Jenn Willard, kiddie games, Free Make and Take Crafts, a Scavenger Hunt, Bounce House, and guessing the number of “bookworms” in the jar.

The festival is a fun event that helps to fund the library. The hope is that everyone who visits can enjoy some good food, good times, and go home knowing it was all for a good cause.