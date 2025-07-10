Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of June 23, 2025 through June 29, 2025 there were 127 calls for service and ten traffic tickets issued. There were two Mental Health Holds reported. The department also reported the following arrests:

Donald C. Lovejoy, 64, Owego, N.Y., was picked up on an arrest warrant for petit larceny (misdemeanor) issued by the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear in court for DWI proceedings. Lovejoy was additionally charged with Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the 3rd Degree (misdemeanor), Unlicensed Driver (violation), Following Too Close (violation), and Improper Exhaust (violation). Lovejoy was turned over to the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at the Cortland County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Greg A. Whalen, 48, Owego, N.Y., was arrested for obstruction of governmental administration in the 2nd degree (misdemeanor), failure to keep right (violation), passing a red signal (violation), and Improper Hand Signal (violation) following a traffic stop on North Avenue and a brief pursuit. Whalen was issued traffic tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Scott E. Walter, 57, Vestal, N.Y., was arrested for trespassing in the 2nd degree (misdemeanor) following an investigation of a burglary on Main Street. Walter was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.