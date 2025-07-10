Letter: Tioga County Legislature isn’t listening

Dear Editor,

On June 20, 2025, The Morning Times of Sayre, Pennsylvania, reported the rejection of a draft resolution put before the Tioga County Legislature on June 15, 2025. A group of ten concerned residents asked the legislators to consider and support the resolution so that it could be sent to federal legislators. The group requested that the community come together as one to oppose Medicaid cuts and Supplemental Nutrition Program (SNAP) cuts. The concern is that millions will be removed from Medicaid and SNAP, many of whom are children. In addition, rural hospitals and nursing homes will, at a minimum, be severely affected or be forced to close.

Dr. Marita Florini, a retired nurse practitioner, addressed the committee and described the residents’ concerns over budget and nutrition cuts. Sister Mary O’Brien, Executive Director of Tioga County Rural Ministries (TCRM) spoke eloquently on the increasing numbers of working families coming to the Rural Ministry for help over the past four years.

In Tioga County, thirty percent of the population utilizes Medicaid. Five thousand residents, of whom 1,595 are children, are enrolled in SNAP. Changes in eligibility will negatively affect these people. Medicaid work and community requirements will affect Tioga County through administrative costs.

Fraud and abuse of these services are minimal in Tioga County. We believe that Tioga County has done a fine job of administering these services.

Legislator Bill Standinger spoke for the Tioga County Legislature and stated, “This is an orchestrated movement by the folks from the metropolitan areas. That’s where the bulk of the fraud is occurring, and they’re used to that fraudulent money coming into their jurisdictions, so the threat of losing that money has invoked a response.” He said he believes the proposed cuts will impact only fraudulent use of those programs. He went on to say there was little fraud in Tioga County and that Medicaid and SNAP cuts are really not a concern of ours.

We, Tioga County residents, believe this is a very shortsighted response to a community threat. The four residents who signed this proposal and the additional six residents who attended the legislative meeting in support of the resolution are longtime residents who have lived and worked in this community for years. They have intimate knowledge of the community’s needs.

Yet, the Tioga County Legislature turned a deaf ear to a request for a united community to help those whose needs are great. The budget bill will send a devastating blow to those with food and financial needs, as well as working families and seniors. It will adversely affect our hospitals and nursing homes. It will increase administrative costs. This is not a partisan issue; it is a community issue. The Tioga County Legislature fails to listen to its residents.

Sincerely,

Dr. Marita Florina

Mayor James Tornatore

Scott Hiley

Joan Davis