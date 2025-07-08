Owego man arrested after attacking troopers

An Owego man was arrested Monday on felony and misdemeanor charges following a domestic incident.

According to New York State Police, Justin Netherton, 21, was charged with felony second-degree assault, resisting arrest, and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

Police said on June 19, around 8 p.m., troopers were dispatched to a residence on Halsey Valley Road in the Town of Spencer for a report of a domestic dispute.

Troopers were advised that Netherton had damaged a vehicle belonging to another person at the residence.

When a trooper attempted to interview him about what had occurred, Netherton took off on foot and threw a beer can at the officer, causing an injury, police said.

While attempting to place Netherton in custody, he continued to resist arrest and kicked two officers. He was eventually taken into custody.

Police said that following a review of the incident, Netherton was arrested and turned over to the Tioga County Jail for centralized arraignment.