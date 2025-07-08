Free concert to feature Alyssa Crosby and Wildcard

Join together on July 12, from 5-8 p.m., at Trout Ponds Park in Newark Valley as they present Alyssa Crosby and Wildcard. The “Vibin’ in the Valley” concert series continues with “The Voice” contestant Alyssa Crosby, along with Southern Tier favorite “Wildcard.”

So, grab your friends, family and a lawn chair and join them for a fun night filled with great music.

This project is made possible with funds from the Statewide Community Regrant Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature, and administered by The ARTS Council of the Southern Finger Lakes.