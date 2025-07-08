Owego diver Kaelyn Katchuk earns third All-American award

The National Interscholastic Swimming and Diving Coaches Association (NISCA) has awarded Owego standout diver Kaelyn Katchuk her third “All-American” award for 2025. The top high school divers in the United States were selected by a panel of coaches from across the country for the annual 1 meter “All-American Award.”

Katchuk became the first athlete in Owego Free Academy’s history to earn three All-American awards in any sport.

In the 2024 fall season, Katchuk extended her unbeaten dual meet record to 51-0 going back to October of 2019. Since the 2022 season, Katchuk has established new pool records at eight area schools, including Chenango Forks, Elmira, Susquehanna Valley, Watkins Glen, Windsor, Waverly, Norwich, and Owego.

Kaelyn won her 5th consecutive Section 4 Class “B” Diving Championship this year. She also became the first diver in Section 4 history to break the 600 point mark in 11-dive championship meets, setting a new overall Section 4 record with 612.85. She also holds the 6-dive Section 4 record with 346.46.

She has been a New York State Championship medal winner the past four years. A challenging competition that combines the state’s best divers from the A,B, and C sections, going head to head.

Kaelyn is also a four-time AAU National Diving finalist and medal winner. This spring, Kaelyn also earned Academic All-American status with NISCA and was Owego Free Academy’s Valedictorian for 2025. This fall, she will be diving for Boston University.

Official Award list can be found on the NISCA website: https://niscaonline.org/index.php/award-programs/all-america-diving.