Tioga County Property Transactions

On June 17, 2025, property located at 14 Lynn Dr., Tioga, from Patricia Bradley-Jackson, Lynn Chandler, and Sheran Beardslee to Carol and Paul Cavatiaio for $248,000.

On June 17, 2025, property located at 423 Talmadge Hill West, Town of Barton, from Nicole Overacker to Logan Anderson and Melissa Davis for $218,500.

On June 17, 2025, property located at 352 Ford Hill Rd., Town of Berkshire, from Victor Skormin to Shane and Danielle Gregrow for $615,000.

On June 18, 2025, property located at Oak Hill Road, Town of Barton, from Robert and Janice Tubbs to David and Mary Ann Miller for $77,500.

On June 18, 2025, property located at 240 Ridgefield Rd., Town of Owego, from Philip and Patricia Doane to Waqar, Sikandar and Hamza Ali for $320,000.

On June 18, 2025, property located at 9 Frank Hyde Rd., Town of Owego, from Samuel and Anna Reeves to Caswell II and Rachel Reeves for $150,000.

On June 19, 2025, property located at 336 Roe Rd., Town of Candor, from Michael Seamon Sr. to Denise Archer for $75,000.

On June 23, 2025, property located at 453 Carmichael Rd., Town of Owego, from Larry Sr. and Linda Hyde to Jason and Tiffany Dodd for $355,000.