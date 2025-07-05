Stretch, Walk, and Laugh Your Way to Better Health with Walk With Ease; TOI hosts 6-week program beginning July 14 at Hickories Park

Tioga Opportunities, Inc. invites community members to take a step toward better health with its upcoming Walk With Ease program, a fun and supportive 6-week walking series led by Joanna Seaman.

Beginning Monday, July 14, the group will meet every Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Hickories Park, located at 359 Hickories Park Rd., Owego. The program runs through Aug. 22 and offers participants the chance to improve their health through gentle stretching, walking, and camaraderie.

“Walk With Ease encourages people to take care of their health while having a good time and supporting each other. It’s about moving at your own pace, enjoying good company, and feeling great.” says Joanna Seaman, class leader at Tioga Opportunities, Inc.

Walk With Ease provides participants with the opportunity to move at their own pace, enjoy the outdoors, and connect with others in a relaxed, welcoming environment. The program is open to adults of all fitness levels and is designed to help enhance balance, strengthen muscles, and boost walking pace and overall wellness.

Participants are reminded to bring their own water bottles and wear comfortable, supportive shoes. Pre-registration is appreciated.

To sign up or learn more, call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org.