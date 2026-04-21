Guest Editorial: Investing with Small Potatoes

— Buy well-known stocks with $5.00 —

[By Ray Maratea]

The public is generally unaware that great stocks can be purchased one piece at a time. These pieces are called “Fractional Shares.”

If you open a Brokerage account with Charles Schwab (no money needs to be deposited), it will open a world of over 500 stocks listed in the S&P 500.

I mention the S&P 500 because that index is the only one I know of that allows you to buy a fractional share.

Of the five hundred stocks, two pay dividends every month. Of the two, one pays about five percent and the other about seven percent monthly.

If you start purchasing these two, you will see your money grow in no time. Yes, there is risk in the stock market. The way to minimize that risk is simply to add other stocks to your investment, thereby reducing the risk. If you do nothing, you gain nothing.

More than two stocks pay dividends monthly, but you must purchase whole shares. So, if you purchased a combination of all of them, you could end up with a portfolio generating about six to nine percent income monthly. Do I have any interest?

There are other reasons why you should start investing, too many to list here. I have been helping friends and family for years because the retirement plan designed by our government about 90 years ago is failing. When you retire, a good part of what you will live on will come from these investments you make now.

Email me at investsmallpotatoes@gmail.com with your questions. I can help remove the fear factor about investing. I am a very conservative investor, and thereby have minimal risk. If you begin investing, you will eventually decide what risk is acceptable to you. It will take time to become a seasoned investor, and you will be surprised at yourself.

The information given in Small Potatoes does not mean that investing is risk-free. The user must be careful about the quality of the stocks selected. Small Potatoes is neither a registered investment advisor nor a stockbroker/dealer. All investment/financial information expressed herein is the author’s opinion, based on personal research and experience. Although best efforts are made to ensure all information is accurate and up to date, unintended errors and misprints may occasionally occur.

If you have any questions, you can contact me by email at investsmallpotatoes@gmail.com.

(Raymond Maratea is a former resident of Candor who built his home on Schumacher Road.)