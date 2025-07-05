Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of June 16, 2025 through June 22, 2025 there were 203 calls for service and five traffic tickets issued. There were three Mental Health Holds reported.

The department also reported the following arrests:

Michael K L Stone, 30, of Owego, N.Y., was picked up on an arrest warrant for petit larceny (misdemeanor), issued by the Village of Owego Police. Stone was turned over to Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court and released on his own recognizance pending further court appearances.

Gamil F H Alkhayat, 23, of Raeford, N.C., was arrested for aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree (misdemeanor), and improper window tint (violation) following a traffic stop on North Avenue. Alkhayat was issued traffic tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.