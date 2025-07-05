Berkshire Blueberry and Book Festival announces Bake-Off; Mark your calendar for July 19

Blueberry Season will be here soon, and so will Berkshire’s Blueberry and Book Festival, taking place around the library and throughout town in Berkshire, N.Y. Part of the festival that everyone raves about is the festival’s Bake-Off. Do you have a great blueberry recipe that everyone raves about? Then this contest is for you!

This is a non-professional baking contest. Entries will be scored on appearance, texture, taste, and creativity. There will be three categories: 1) blueberry pies, 2) blueberry muffins and coffee cakes, and 3) baked blueberry desserts such as crumbles, crunches, buckles, brown betty, etc. Prizes and ribbons will be awarded in each category and division, as well as a best in show.

Registration forms are available at www.berkshirefreelibrary.org or the Berkshire Free Library at 12519 State Route 38 in Berkshire. There is a $10 fee per item entry and can be paid by check made out to the Berkshire Free Library, or the fee can be paid by clicking on the donation box at the bottom of the website.

All forms are due no later than Wednesday, July 9, 2025. Please send your forms to: Amanda Smith, 35 Dutcher Rd., Freeville, N.Y. 13068, or drop them off at the Berkshire Library. For more information, contact Amanda at Fetherinabay66@yahoo.com.

On the day of the festival, July 19, baked good entries should be brought to the Berkshire Fire Station between 8:15 a.m. and 9 a.m. Winners will be announced at 9:45 a.m. After the judging, all entries will be sold by the piece.

There will be a lot going on that day, including a blueberry pancake breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m., plenty of food, including a chicken barbecue that supports our local fire department, local authors, activities for all ages, a book sale, a basket raffle, an art show, live music, and plenty of vendors, just to name a few of the events.

Visit www.berkshirefreelibrary.org to learn more!