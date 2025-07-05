Rotary Club’s Community Care Walk Challenge results in donations

With sponsorship from Tioga State Bank, Owego Rotary Club recently announced that the 2025 Community Care Walk Challenge has resulted in $2,300 being donated to local food pantries.

A total of 92 participants walked, ran, or hiked their way to reach the goal of 62 miles during the month of May.

The Owego Rotary Club extends its thanks to all who completed the challenge and to all who got out there and gave it a go.