Renewal Ranch Hosts Guthrie’s MOM Bus and Fidelis Care for a Day of Free Women’s Health Services and Community Support

Renewal Ranch was recently host to the Guthrie Maternity Oasis Mobile Unit (known as the “MOM Bus”) and representatives from Fidelis Care for a day of essential women’s health services on Tuesday, June 17. The event provided free women’s wellness check-ups and on-site health insurance enrollment to women from across the community.

In addition to these vital services, guests and volunteers shared a homemade meal of spaghetti and garlic bread, topped off with birthday cake in celebration of a beloved community member. It was an afternoon full of connection, laughter, and compassion.

“This is what Renewal Ranch is all about, meeting real needs with dignity, creating space for healing, and bringing people together in love and service,” said Rebecca Hillman, President of Renewal Ranch. “It was a beautiful reminder that we’re not in this work alone. When our neighbors show up for each other, transformation happens.”

The house was full of women receiving care, of volunteers offering their time and hearts, and of the unmistakable spirit of grace that defines the Ranch’s mission. Renewal Ranch, a Christ-centered recovery and outreach ministry, continues to expand its impact through events like these that unite healthcare, social services, and faith-based care.

“This work can be hard, but days like this affirm the sacred purpose behind it,” Rebecca added. “We believe in a God who is with us in the mess and the miracle. ‘The Lord your God is in your midst, a mighty one who will save. He will rejoice over you with gladness.’” (Zephaniah 3:17)

Renewal Ranch extends heartfelt thanks to Guthrie, Fidelis Care, Good Neighbors, and the many community members who made the day possible. Together, they’re helping to build a healthier, more hopeful future for women and families in need.