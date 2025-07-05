Ribbon-cutting ceremony held at the new Neighborhood Depot in Owego

On June 23, a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Neighborhood Depot, a new nonprofit hub serving Tioga County, was held at the facility’s new location in downtown Owego at 146 Central Ave.

The 16,000-square-foot Neighborhood Depot is designed to bring together multiple nonprofit organizations under one roof to reduce overhead costs and improve access to essential services for vulnerable and underserved community members. Partnering agencies include Tioga United Way, Tioga County Rural Ministry, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Tioga County, and Racker.

The facility is located above the 500-year floodplain and is designed to double as an emergency response center during times of crisis. Features include a large conference room, a shower, a commercial kitchen and food pantry, and an industrial generator. The site’s proximity to railroad lines and downtown Owego enhances both accessibility and emergency logistics.

To view a video clip of the ribbon-cutting ceremony by Sebby S. Truesdail, be sure to swing by The Owego Pennysaver Facebook page.

To learn more about the Neighborhood Depot, Inc., visit www.racker.org/neighborhood-depot/.