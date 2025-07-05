Athens Senior Citizens News

The Athens Senior Citizens met on June 11 for their Father’s Day luncheon at Fortune Buffet. They had 23 members and one guest, Douglas Mapes. Ted Benjamin said grace before the group ate.

The short meeting began at 1 p.m. The group had four June birthdays: (14) Lou Tice, (15) Walter Major, (23) Duane Wells, plus our guest Douglas on the 11. They sang to the birthday people. The group also had an anniversary: Ginny and Frank Malone, June 5.

Ted will hold a Quilt of Valor ceremony at the next meeting, set for July 9, for Gerry Leahy and Larry Raymond, veterans.

Ted will need 30 people for the upcoming bus trip to the Sights and Sounds Show in Lancaster. Anyone interested should call Ted for more information at (570) 247-7410.

Tina Pickett’s 24th Senior Expo is set for Friday, July 25, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lynch Bustin Elementary School, located at 253 Pennsylvania Ave. in Athens, Pa. Many vendors will be there with information to help seniors. A town hall meeting will be held at 11:30 a.m.

July 9 at noon will be the group’s next luncheon meeting at Athens Wesleyan Church, located at 3903 Wilawana Rd. in Sayre, Pa. Bring table service, drinks, and picnic food or dessert to share. Hamburgers and coffee will be provided.

Ted closed the meeting with a prayer until the group meets again, “God keep us safe and be with our members at doctors’ appointments, living in assisted living homes, and in rehab.”