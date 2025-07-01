A Patriotic Tradition; Fourth of July Celebrations Taking Place in Candor

By Wendy Post —

Since 1873, Candor has celebrated Independence Day. This year, the festivities begin on Saturday, June 28, with a 7 p.m. patriotic performance at Candor’s High School by the Candor Community Chorus.

On Thursday, July 3, a Kiddie Parade will gather at the high school parking lot at 5:45 p.m., and then parade from the ambulance garage. The theme is Favorite Disney Character. You can contact Alicha Hatch at (607) 768-2042 to learn more.

Down at the ballfield on Thursday, AfterMarket Band will perform from 7:45-9:45 p.m. And don’t miss the fireworks on Thursday at dusk from the ballfield. There will also be a color guard flag ceremony at dusk.

On Friday, July 4, visit Candor for a patriotic parade at 10 a.m., followed by the American Legion Auxiliary’s Chicken BBQ at 11 a.m. To register a float, contact Nancy King at (607) 283-3244 or queen_b45@yahoo.com. For other entries, contact Brent Doane at (607) 423-2486 or email DoaneB@tompkinscortland.edu.

Also, on July 4, there will be a bike drawing at 4 p.m. down by the ballfield for children ages four to 16 along with a water park, which will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the ballfield. Admission to the water park is $10 per child, and children must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

Check out the Yacht Club Fireman’s Cardboard Boat Regatta on July 5. Contact Steve Baker at (607) 220-9233 or email sbaker@candorfire.org to learn more about the regatta.

On Sunday, July 6, a horse pull will take place at Side Hill Acres Goat Farm at 1 p.m., gates open at 8 a.m. The admission fee is $10 for adults; those under 12 are $5. There will also be vendors, a calcutta auction, baskets, 50/50 raffles, and much more.

For a schedule and additional details, visit www.candorjuly4th.weebly.com or find them on Facebook: Candor NY Annual 4th of July Celebration. You can also contact committee co chairs Gwen Benners at (607) 372-8977 or gwen_benners@yahoo.com or Pat Halstead at (607) 262-0217 or enphalstead@outlook.com.