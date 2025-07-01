Candor Annual Kids’ Parade set for July 3

The annual kids’ parade, held in conjunction with Fourth of July festivities taking place throughout Candor, will take place on July 3 at 6 p.m. The parade lines up at the high school parking lot at 5:45 p.m.

This annual event is held to give kids of all ages the chance to be in a parade just for them, and has been a Candor tradition for decades, going back to the 1970’s and earlier.

Participants are encouraged to dress according to the theme of “Favorite Disney Character” and make their way up Main Street to the final destination of the softball fields. The theme is not limited to Disney characters but can include Pixar, Star Wars, or any Disney-related character. Movies, TV shows, or book characters are all accepted!

This parade is geared toward kids of all ages, but typically, ages two to 12 participate annually. Parents are to walk with their child, or the kids can be in a wagon, stroller, or bikes, or families can build a float pulled by a small engine vehicle.

The preregistration date was June 27 to guarantee a prize, but those arriving the day of may do so. The prizes may be different at that point. To preregister, call Alicha at (607) 768-2042.

For those who may not have young kids or grandkids to enter the parade, it is highly encouraged to come and watch, as they are extremely adorable and love to have supporters just like the parade on the Fourth. There is still plenty of parking available along the route for spectators, so please come show your support on July 3.

There will also be fireworks that night starting at dusk, so grab your lawn chairs, some popcorn, and watch the show.

For any questions regarding the kids’ parade only, please call Alicia at (607) 768-2042.