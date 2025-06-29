What’s Happening for the week of June 29, 2025

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social, or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or email wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available; your event will appear.

JUNE / JULY

Worship Service, 8 a.m. coffee time and 8:45 a.m. Worship each week at Germany Hill Global Methodist Church, 790 Spaulding Hill Rd., Owego. All are welcome.

Music Rhythm and Drum Class, every Thursday from 1 to 2:30 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego.

Tech Help with Tina, by appointment only, Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Call (607) 625-3333.

Spencer Playgroup, every Wednesday, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer.

Owego Moose Breakfast, first Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. Open to the public.

ACT Free Community Dinner, every Thursday from 5-6 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, every Wednesday from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Candor residents.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The cost is a suggested contribution of $5 for individuals aged 60 and older, and $7 for those under 60. Meals include entrée, side dishes, a beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Project Neighbor Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3-4 p.m. and every Wednesday from 6-7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley.

Berkshire Free Library Board of Trustees Monthly Meeting, second Tuesday of the month at 11 a.m., 12519 Rt. 38, Berkshire. For further information, call (607) 657-4418.

Spalding Memorial Library Board Meeting, fourth Wednesday of each month at 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Meetings are open to the public. Call ahead if you are interested in attending. You can reach them at (570) 888-7117 or email smlibrary724@gmail.com.

Van Etten Public Library, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 6 Gee St., Van Etten. Computers, printer ($.25 b/w, $.50 color), copier, scanner, and free WiFi available for patrons.

Free Blood Pressure and Glucose Screenings with TOI’s Family Health Clinic, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the third Monday of each month at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. You do not need insurance to participate. No appointment is necessary. For more information, call TOI at (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org.

Berkshire senior citizens over 50 years old who are residents of Berkshire, Richford, and Newark Valley are invited to a meeting held on the second Thursday of each month at noon for a dish-to-pass lunch, followed by a business meeting and seven games of Bingo at the Berkshire Fire Station, 12515 NY-38 in Berkshire. The time switches to 6 p.m. from April through September.

Chair Yoga for everyone, Thursdays at 1 p.m., Union Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 200 E. Main St., Endicott. Call (607) 748-9651 for more information.

MAY 12 to AUGUST 4

Lakeview Chapel, at 185 Day Hollow Rd. in Owego, will be hosting a 13-week GriefShare Support Group meeting each Monday through Aug. 4, 2025. They will meet from 10 a.m. to noon and also from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. For more information, call Lakeview Chapel at (607) 687-3261. You can pre-register at griefshare.org.

JUNE 28

Kids Landscape Painting Class, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Registration required; call (607) 625-3333.

Candor Historical Society Yard Sale Fundraiser, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Town Hall Pavilion, 101 Owego Rd., Candor. Donations will be accepted Friday, June 27 from 4 to 7 p.m. Please, no clothing, stuffed animals, or large electronics. For other arrangements, please contact Patti Reichert at (607) 760-7551 or by email at pmreich22@hotmail.com.

Candor Community Chorus Independence Day Concert, “I Sing Because I’m Happy,” 7 p.m. in the Candor High School Auditorium, Academy Street. A mix of folk, gospel, Broadway tunes, and patriotic music. Admission is free; donations are accepted.

Kids’ Crafts, 10 a.m. to noon, Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. All ages are invited to come make ocean-themed crafts, including bubble-wrap sea turtle paintings.

JUNE 29

The Williamson Branch Concert on the Green, 6 p.m., East Smithfield, Pa. Bring a lawn chair. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be held in the Federated Church sanctuary. A love offering will be received to benefit the group. Check out their website, www.williamsonbranch.com. If you need further information, please contact (570) 596-3202.

JUNE 30

Mahjong Mondays, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Summer Trap 8-week League, Mondays beginning at 4 p.m., Berkshire Rod and Gun Club, McMahon Road, Berkshire. For information, call (607) 657-2702.

Social Gaming Club, 5 to 7 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. This club includes tabletop and computer games for ages 10 and up. Any questions, please call (570) 888-7117.

JULY 1

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Tanglewood Nature Center at Spalding Memorial Library, 1 p.m., 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Meet four wild animals out in the library garden. Bring a chair or blanket. In the event of rain, the program will be held inside the library.

Threads Group, 6 to 8 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. This is a group open to all ages wishing to explore knitting, crocheting, and other crafts. Members usually come with individual projects to work on and share with the group. Those wishing to learn a new skill are welcome to come in for help.

Zen Before Zzzzs, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

JULY 2

Free Just Say Yes Nutrition Workshop, 3:15 p.m., Food Pantry at Union Presbyterian Church, 200 E. Main St., Endicott. Topic: Nourishment is More than Nutrition.

Concerts in the Park with The Kirby Band, 7:30 p.m. performance and 9:30 p.m. fireworks at Hickories Park, Owego. Free admission! In the event of inclement weather, concerts will move to the Owego Elks Lodge, Front Street, Owego.

Kids’ Crafts, 1 to 3 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. All ages are invited to stop in to make shark crafts.

Storied Winds with the Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes, 12:30 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

JULY 3

Candor Fourth of July Kiddie Parade, 6 p.m. The theme is Favorite Disney Character. It starts at the Ambulance Garage. Contact Alicha Hatch at (607) 768-2042 or email alichasriley@yahoo.com for more information.

Candor Fourth of July festivities, McNeil Pavilion / Ballfield on Route 96, Candor. There will be live music by the AfterMarket Band from 7:45-9:45 p.m. and fireworks at dusk. American Legion Color Guard flag ceremony at dusk.

Euchre, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

JULY 4

Candor’s Fourth of July parade is at 10 a.m. in downtown Candor; the theme is “100 Years of Disney.” Things will be followed by the American Legion Auxiliary Chicken BBQ at 11 a.m. There will be a water park from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is $10 per child. There will be a bike drawing at 4 p.m. for ages four to 16. Activities take place at McNeil Pavilion / Ballfield on Route 96, Candor.

Depot Friday Night: Greg Neff, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Depot Street, Newark Valley. Free event.

Chicken BBQ, 11 a.m. until gone, East Berkshire United Methodist Church, East Berkshire Road, Berkshire. Free will offering.

JULY 5

Candor Yacht Club Fireman’s Cardboard Boat Regatta. Contact Steve Baker at (607) 220-9233 or sbaker@candorfire.org for details.

Antique Appraisal Day; registration will begin at 10 a.m. and the appraisals will begin at 11 a.m. and go until all items are appraised. Held under a tent on the front lawn of the Sayre Historical Society at 103 South Lehigh Ave., Sayre. The fee for an item is $3 for Sayre Historical Society members and $5 for non-members.

JULY 6

Horse Pull, Side Hill Acres Goat Farm, Candor. Gates open at 8 a.m., and the pull begins at 1 p.m. The admission fee is $10; under 12 are $5.

JULY 7

Social Gaming Club, 5 to 7 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. This club includes tabletop and computer games for ages 10 and up! Any questions, please call (570) 888-7117.

Mahjong Mondays, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

JULY 8

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Tioga State Bank Car and Truck Show, 5:30-8 p.m., East Waverly Park in Waverly, N.Y. For more information about the event, or to register online (for a free gift), visit tiogabank.com/car-and-truck-show.

Zen Before Zzzzs, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Tanglewood, 5:30 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E River Rd., Nichols.

Tioga County Health and Human Services Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Information Technology and Communications Meeting, 9:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Administrative Services Meeting (County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, Veterans, and Elections), 10:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Economic Development, Planning, Tourism, and Agriculture Meeting, 1 p.m., Tioga County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Public Safety, Probation, DWI, and Coroner Meeting, 2:30 p.m., Tioga County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

JULY 9

Concerts in the Park with Latimer Lee, 7 to 9 p.m., Hickories Park, Owego. Free admission! In the event of inclement weather, concerts will move to the Owego Elks Lodge, Front Street, Owego.

Athens Senior Citizens luncheon, noon, Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre, Pa. Hamburgers and coffee will be provided; bring table service, drinks, picnic food, or a dessert to share.

JULY 10

Free Healthy Nutrition and Cooking Classes by Cornell Cooperative Extension, 2:15 to 3:45 p.m., Union Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 200 E. Main St., Endicott, Liberty Street entrance. This week is “All Flavors of the Garden.”

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Euchre, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Family Night – Kids’ Magician, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

The Needhams Gospel group in concert, 7 p.m., Sayre Christian Church, 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre. This concert is free to the public; they will collect a love offering.

Ryan Bridges, The Bug Man, 5:30 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E River Rd., Nichols.

Tioga County Public Works and Capital Projects Meeting, 9 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Personnel Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Legislative 1st Monthly Legislative Workshop and Legislative Support Meeting, 1 p.m., Tioga County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

JULY 11

Depot Friday Night: Rick Marsi, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Depot Street, Newark Valley. Free event.

Senior Second Friday Program – Magician and Lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Registration required; call (607) 625-3333.

JULY 12

Big Flats Stamp and Coin Show, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., American Legion, 45 S. Olcott Rd., Big Flats. For more information, call (607) 535-7477.

Crochet for Beginners, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Registration required; call (607) 625-3333.

JULY 13

Cars in the Park presented by Triple Cities Street Rods, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Hickories Park, Owego. There is a $15 Show Car Registration from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Spectators are admitted for $2 per person. For more information, call Pete at (607) 727-1314 or Doug at (570) 247-8082. Interested vendors can contact Pete at (607) 727-1314. Be sure to find the Triple Cities Street Rods on Facebook for updates.

JULY 14

Mahjong Mondays, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

JULY 15

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Zen Before Zzzzs, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Apalachin Library Board Meeting, 6:15 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Plant BINGO, doors open at 5:30 p.m., games begin at 6 p.m., Nichols Fire Station, 106 W. River Rd., Nichols. The cost is $30 for 10 games, food, fun, and foliage! All proceeds benefit the Nichols Old Home Day celebration. Tickets can be purchased at the Nichols Fire Station or the Cady Library.

The Seventh Regular Tioga County Legislative Meeting of 2025 will be held at 12 p.m. in the Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance, Legal, and Safety Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

JULY 16

Contemporary Book Club, 1 p.m., Union Presbyterian Church in Fellowship Hall, 200 E. Main St., Endicott, Liberty Street entrance. This week’s book is “Slow Noodles” by Chantha Nguon.

Concerts in the Park with Peaches and Crime, 7 to 9 p.m., Hickories Park, Owego. Free admission! In the event of inclement weather, concerts will move to the Owego Elks Lodge, Front Street, Owego.

JULY 17

Free Healthy Nutrition and Cooking Classes by Cornell Cooperative Extension, 2:15 to 3:45 p.m., Union Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 200 E. Main St., Endicott, Liberty Street entrance. This week is the Power of Plant-Based Eating.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Euchre, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Afternoon Book Club – Harlem Shuffle by Colson Whitehead, 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Family Night – Bubbleman, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

JULY 18

Depot Friday Night: Rick Pedro, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Depot Street, Newark Valley. Free event.

JULY 21

Mahjong Mondays, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Cooking Matters with Families, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Waverly Glen Pavilion 1, Waverly. Geared for children ages five to ten. RSVP required, call (607) 659-5694.

JULY 22

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Zen Before Zzzzs, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

SPLAT, 5 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols. Registration is required by calling (607) 699-3835.

JULY 23

Concerts in the Park with Krooked Knuckles, 7 to 9 p.m., Hickories Park, Owego. Free admission! In the event of inclement weather, concerts will move to the Owego Elks Lodge, Front Street, Owego.

JULY 24

Free Healthy Nutrition and Cooking Classes by Cornell Cooperative Extension, 2:15 to 3:45 p.m., Union Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 200 E. Main St., Endicott, Liberty Street entrance. This week is A World of Spices.

Emotional Health during Pregnancy and Postpartum Lecture, 6 to 7 p.m., Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. This 60 minute session will include 40 minutes of psychoeducation and 20 minutes of Q&A.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Euchre, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Family Night – Reptiles, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Sensory and Slime Silliness, 3 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E River Rd., Nichols.

Tioga County 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

JULY 25

Depot Friday Night: Pat Kane and West o’Clare, doors open at 6:30 p.m. The concert begins at 7 p.m. Depot Street, Newark Valley. Free event.

JULY 26

Depot Friday Night: Tom and Frayed, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Depot Street, Newark Valley. Free event.

Country Pickers Free Concert, 6 to 8 p.m., Richford, Rawley Park, 13334 Rt. 38, Richford. Concession available; bring your lawn chair and enjoy some great music!

JULY 28

Mahjong Mondays, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Cooking Matters with Families, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Waverly Glen Pavilion 1, Waverly. Geared for children ages five to ten. RSVP required by calling (607) 659-5694.

JULY 29

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Zen Before Zzzzs, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Mini Horses, 6 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

JULY 30

Concerts in the Park with The Neo Politans, 7 to 9 p.m., Hickories Park, Owego. Free admission! In the event of inclement weather, concerts will move to the Owego Elks Lodge, Front Street, Owego.

JULY 31

Free Healthy Nutrition and Cooking Classes by Cornell Cooperative Extension, 2:15 to 3:45 p.m., Union Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 200 E. Main St., Endicott, Liberty Street entrance. This week is Herbs for All Seasons.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Euchre, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Harry Potter’s Birthday Party, 2 to 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Family Night – Clay Making and Ice Cream Party, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Brass Quintet with the Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes, 1 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E River Rd., Nichols.

AUGUST 1

Depot Friday Night: Jazz Happens Band, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Depot Street, Newark Valley. Free event.

AUGUST 4

Cooking Matters with Families, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Waverly Glen Pavilion 1, Waverly. Geared for children ages five to ten. RSVP is required by calling (607) 659-5694.

AUGUST 6

Concerts in the Park with Triple Cities Soul Machine, 7 to 9 p.m., Hickories Park, Owego. Free admission! In the event of inclement weather, concerts will move to the Owego Elks Lodge, Front Street, Owego.

AUGUST 8

Depot Friday Night: Ryan Wilson, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Depot Street, Newark Valley. Free event.

AUGUST 11

Cooking Matters with Families, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Waverly Glen Pavilion 1, Waverly. Geared for children ages five to ten. RSVP is required by calling (607) 659-5694.