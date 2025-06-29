Gary Hellmers Elected Town Supervisor in Owego; Mark Clark clinches the Highway Superintendent seat, and other election results

By Wendy Post —

The Tuesday, June 24 Republican Primary Elections were held in Tioga County, New York, revealing results in a couple of highly contested races.

For Superintendent of Highways, Mark R. Clark, who served a previous term in this appointed position, defeated Michael A. Roberts, who is currently serving.

Of the 1,011 votes counted, Roberts earned 448, while Clark sailed ahead with 563 votes, or 55.69% of the votes cast.

In a phone interview after Tuesday’s election, Clark stated that he has already hit the ground running.

“I’m excited to pick up where I left off,” said Clark, who served as Highway Superintendent in Owego for 12 years prior to his retirement in 2021. Prior to that, Clark worked for the New York State Department of Transportation for 33 years, adding to his years of experience.

With 200 miles of center lane roads and 400 miles of shoulders within the town’s jurisdiction, Clark said that he will be tackling infrastructure and drainage issues. In the spring, he added, he will get the graders going as soon as the weather breaks.

Clark will be sworn in in January.

For Town Supervisor, Gary L. Hellmers received 521 votes; John M. Loftus garnered approximately 30% of the ballots cast, receiving 305 votes. Joseph Dapolito received 192 votes out of the 1,039 ballots cast.

Hellmers, in an interview on Wednesday morning, stated that he is humbled to know that so many people have supported him.

“I’m not a politician, but I’ll work hard,” said Helmers, adding, “In addition, we want taxes to stay down, and I will fight for that.”

Helmers currently serves on the Town Board, a seat he was sworn into in 2024; he will now be sworn in as Town Supervisor in January for a four-year term.

In the Legislative Race for District 5, Andrew Aronstam, who was appointed to temporarily fill the seat earlier this year, walked away with approximately 65% of the votes in the primary, or 41 out of the 63 ballots cast; Dennis M. Mullen, who is now serving as the Veterans Service Agency Director for Tioga County, garnered 22 votes.

In the town of Berkshire, Michael Simmons earned 108 votes of the 183 ballots cast in the Republican primary for the Supervisor’s seat; Richard P. Mosher earned 68.

For Superintendent of Highways in the Town of Berkshire, William J. Spoonhower earned 95 votes in the Republican primary to George A. Hoffmier, Jr.’s 87, thus clinching the primary win.