Tioga County American Legion Auxiliary elects new officers

The Tioga County American Legion Auxiliary recently elected its new officers for 2025-2026.

Elected are President Angela Collins (Candor), 1st Vice President Pam Callear (Nichols), 2nd Vice President Peggy Hathaway (Owego), Secretary Sandie Baker (Candor), and Treasurer Patti Reichert (Candor).

Meetings will resume in October. All unit members are encouraged to attend. Pictured, from left, are Sandie Baker, Patti Reichert, and Angela Collins.