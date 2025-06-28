Market 32 and Price Chopper Launch Drive to Support Local Food Pantries; Pre-packed bags aim to fill meal gaps for families during the summer break

As schools break for summer and access to daily meal programs pauses, many families can face a critical gap in reliable nutrition. To help meet these needs, Market 32 and Price Chopper are launching a summer food drive in all 129 stores across their six-state footprint.

From June 15 to July 5, customers can purchase a $10 bag containing PICS brand items that will be donated to a local food pantry. Each bag includes items food banks and pantries need the most, including a 16-ounce package of elbow macaroni, 16-ounce jar of peanut butter, a 10.5-ounce can of chicken noodle soup, 5-ounce can of tuna, 15.5-ounce can of kidney beans, and a 5-ounce can of chunk chicken.

Each Market 32 and Price Chopper store team will identify and coordinate directly with a local food pantry in their community that will receive the donated food, allowing shoppers to make an immediate impact and help pantries serve people right in their neighborhoods. The bags will be prominently displayed at the front of each store, accompanied by signage indicating the name of the pantry being supported.

“Summer should be a time of fun and freedom, not hunger,” said Pam Cerrone, Market 32 and Price Chopper director of community relations. “This initiative will help those who rely on school meal programs continue to have access to healthy, nourishing food during the break.”