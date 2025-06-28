Binghamton native serves with the next generation of U.S. Navy Recruiters 

By Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tracey Bannister, Navy Office of Community Outreach —

Petty Officer 2nd Class Long Nguyen, a native of Binghamton, New York, is serving in the U.S. Navy, assigned to the Navy Recruiting Orientation Unit (NORU) with the next generation of U.S. Navy recruiters.

Nguyen is a 2017 graduate of Binghamton High School.

Nguyen joined the Navy six years ago. Today, Nguyen is a student learning the skills necessary to be a Navy recruiter.

“I joined the Navy to receive training on nuclear engineering and begin a career,” Nguyen said. “I wanted to give back to the country that has given me and my family so much.”

The skills and values needed to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Binghamton.

“My hometown taught me to work hard,” Nguyen said. “They taught me to keep my head down and push forward.”

In addition, the U.S. Navy is celebrating its 250th birthday this year.

According to Navy officials, “America is a maritime nation and for 250 years, America’s Warfighting Navy has sailed the globe in defense of freedom.”

With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to recruiting and retaining talented people from across the rich fabric of America.

Nguyen serves a Navy that operates far forward, around the world and around the clock, promoting the nation’s prosperity and security.

Nguyen has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.

“I am most proud of being named USS George Washington’s Reactor Department Junior Sailor of the Quarter,” Nguyen said. “For me, it was about representing my department and being shown appreciation. I’m proud to be recognized, especially for showing that I was the top Sailor. It’s a lot of responsibility.”

Nguyen can take pride in serving America through military service.

“It gave me a career to be proud of,” Nguyen said. “I am thankful for serving this country because it has given me so many opportunities. I’ve done things with the Navy I never thought were possible, and I’ve been able to travel. I’ve been to four different countries – Brazil, Peru, Japan, Vietnam – and through the Strait of Magellan.”

Nguyen is grateful to others for helping to make a Navy career possible.

“I want to thank the Binghamton High School STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) Program and Project Lead the Way,” Nguyen added. “They helped in preparing me to become a naval nuclear engineer. They helped provide a foundation.”