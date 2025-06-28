Love for God is to have love for all; With the insulation of body consciousness removed, spiritual energy flows

By Sister Chirya —

God is the highest spiritual energy in the universe. Our attention is drawn to God when we want solace, real peace, power, and true love. If the Supreme Father did not exist, we would keep falling down in qualities and powers.

God remains perfectly stable and unchanging eternally, while the rest of us go through constant changes and become depleted. In the current worldly calamities of nature and war, thousands are devastated by death and destruction, calling out to God to save them and their loved ones.

Indeed, the call of the time now is to call God and use His help. We can call and reach God in one thought; just dial zero 0, and draw pure energy and love into the self!

“But how can I possibly forge a relationship with God?” Think about how to connect two electrical wires. All you have to do is remove the plastic rubber insulation from the wires.

What is the insulation? Body consciousness. God has no physical insulation to remove. God is a spiritual light. So the key to having a loving connection with Him is to remove your body-conscious insulation, your mistaken identity of ”I am a body.”

We human beings forgot the BEING, the soul, the invisible light within that gives life to the human body. We forgot our true identity of being a soul, separate from the body, an eternal, thinking being of spiritual light, made in the image of God.

God, as the Father and the Mother, has only one intention: to protect the spiritual children and refill them with everything good this spiritual parent possesses, every virtue, peace, purity, and power. This true love removes the pain of sorrow and gives happiness.

God explains: ”Make Me your Companion constantly and observe everything with detachment and love.” Just create the thought, create the space in your heart, and create time to be with Me.

As a teacher, God’s role in the universe is to correct our behavior, to recreate our positive and pure personalities, and to make our souls beautiful again. “Remain set on your stable seat of self-respect; don’t become upset!”

As the Beloved, make your personality like God’s by having a deep relationship of true love with Him. This pure love rejuvenates the self and makes the old world new again.

With the insulation of body consciousness removed, spiritual energy flows. The Father’s light of pure love is then merged within the soul and shared with others. By connecting with God’s power, the vibrations of our powerful thoughts of peace and compassion radiate out. They travel at great speed with considerable impact and comfort those trapped by worldly sorrows and calamities.

Spiritual true love frees, empowers, and gives happiness. By imbibing spiritual knowledge, removing the insulation of body consciousness, and having the awareness that God is my Father and He is doing, we experience a deep feeling of peace, love, happiness, and power.

God the Father, in His mercy, pulls our minds toward Himself, saying, “Keep your mind with Me; whenever you remember Me, I become present.”

(Sister Chirya can be reached via email at bkchirya@gmail.com or chirya.risely@peacevillageretreat.org. Sister Chirya has been a student and teacher with the Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual University for over 40 years. She is published in several national and international publications, including the Daily Guardian in Delhi.)