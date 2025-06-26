Tales from TCRM; More Than Just a Meal: Fighting Hunger with Dignity at TCRM

By Galen Morehead

Hunger is a striking reality for many, a silent struggle often hidden behind closed doors. Growing up, I knew this reality intimately.

Meals were often simple, and the SNAP benefits, then known as food stamps, that were meant to sustain us rarely stretched beyond the first two weeks of the month. The remaining weeks were a delicate dance between relying on the generosity of food pantries and conjuring “creative dishes” from whatever meager ingredients we had at home.

I can joke about it now, but there were times when a “sleep sandwich” was the only option; you went to bed hungry because there was simply nothing to eat.

Stories such as mine are a powerful motivator for the work we do here at Tioga County Rural Ministry (TCRM). It’s a truth that resonates deeply with the vast majority of individuals and families who walk through our doors seeking assistance. Their stories echo my own: SNAP benefits that fall woefully short of covering a full month’s nutritional needs, and incomes that simply can’t bridge the gap. In these circumstances, food pantries like ours become essential lifelines.

We are incredibly fortunate and truly blessed by the consistent generosity of our community. This support, coupled with the invaluable partnerships we’ve forged with organizations such as the Food Bank of the Southern Tier, Price Chopper, and ALDI, allows us to offer an extensive and diverse selection in our pantry. Our clients frequently express their surprise and gratitude for the variety of options available.

One of our most cherished guiding principles at TCRM is that variety gives dignity. Being in need of food assistance should never mean sacrificing the power of choice. Everyone deserves the fundamental right to select nourishing and appealing food for themselves and their families, to experience the dignity that comes with making those decisions.

With potential cuts to SNAP benefits looming on the horizon, the role of food pantries such as TCRM will become even more critical. We stand ready to be a beacon of hope in challenging times, a steadfast anchor in a turbulent sea. We are committed to continuing our mission, ensuring that our neighbors have access to the food they need, not just to survive, but to thrive with the dignity and choice they deserve.