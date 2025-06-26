Burglary suspect arrested in Owego

On Friday, June 13, 2025, at approximately 6:45 p.m., the Owego Police Department was dispatched to North Avenue for a report of a disturbance. While checking the area, an officer observed a male and a female exiting a local business. The officer noticed that the female was in distress and engaged with the couple. At some point in the interaction, the male attempted to flee the area and was apprehended by a second police officer.

During this investigation, it was determined that the male, later identified as Drew Robert Small, had entered the victim’s apartment, choked her, and prevented her from calling for help by taking her cell phone. The suspect entered unlawfully and sexually assaulted the victim. The suspect then ordered the victim from the building, attempted to take her to a vehicle against her will, and was confronted by an officer.

Drew Robert Small of Langhorne, 39, Pennsylvania, was arraigned at the Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court and remanded to Tioga County Jail on a $1,000,000 cash or $1,000,000 bail bond by the Honorable Justice Shaffer of CAP Court.

Drew Robert Small was charged with Burglary in the Second Degree, a Class C Felony; Burglary in the Third Degree, a Class D Felony; Aggravated Sexual Abuse in the Third Degree, a Class D Felony; Unlawful Imprisonment in the Second Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor. Additional charges are pending.

The Owego Police would like to thank the Tioga County District Attorney’s Office, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Department, the New York State Police Major Crimes Unit, Forensic Investigation Unit, Investigators and Troopers for their invaluable assistance.