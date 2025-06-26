Appraisal Day set for July 5 at the Sayre Historical Society

On Saturday, July 5, the Sayre Historical Society will host its 7th annual Antique Appraisal Day. This event, which is held each year in July under a tent on the front lawn of the Sayre Historical Society at 103 South Lehigh Ave. in Sayre, is one of the most educational and entertaining events of the summer season.

Barbara Kotasek, a noted antique dealer and appraiser, will once again educate the audience with her knowledge of items that are brought in by participants to find answers as to what an item may be used for and its value. Kotasek is the coordinator for the long-standing Owego Elks Emporium Market and brings great knowledge and skill to this event.

There are lots of oohs and aahs at this event, as well as humor and sometimes awe when a story is told by a participant or Ms. Kotasek. This event is open to the public. Registration will begin at 10 a.m., and the appraisals will begin at 11 a.m. and go until all items are appraised. The fee for an item is $3 for Sayre Historical Society members and $5 for non-members.

The Sayre Historical Society is located in the historic old Lehigh Valley Passenger Station on South Lehigh Avenue in downtown Sayre. The museum is currently open Wednesdays from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. For more information, call (570) 882-8221 or visit sayrehistoricalsociety.org. You can also find them on Facebook.

The Sayre Historical Society is a recipient agency of the Endless Mountains Heritage Region, The Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency, The Bradford County United Way, and the generous support of the members of the Sayre Historical Society.