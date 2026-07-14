Tioga County Property Transactions

On June 30, 2026, property located at 2930 St. Rt. 17C, Town of Owego, from Samuel Reeves to Loc Do for $144,330.

On June 30, 2026, property located at 7 Rich St., Village of Candor, from Beth Scharrer, as Chapter 7 Trustee, to Greg Davis for $40,000.

On June 30, 2026, property located at 531 East Front St., Village of Owego, from Robert Struble II to Candy White for $75,000.

On July 2, 2026, property located at 426 Loder St., Village of Waverly, from Jordan Campbell to Hometown Property Management LLC for $80,000.

On July 5, 2026, property located at 1702 E. River Rd., Town of Nichols, from Charles and Marcella Birch to Nicole Ellis and Devan Nauta for $40,000.

On July 5, 2026, property located at 6 Canterbury Dr., Town of Owego, from Mangal Singh and Gurpreet Kaur to Nisha Rana for $330,000.

On July 5, 2026, property located at 452 Fulton St., Village of Waverly, from Gabriel Garcia-Ryan and Jennifer Garcia to Corey Rose and Amy Townsley for $182,850.

On July 5, 2026, property located at 2943 Dutchtown Rd., Town of Owego, from Dennis McKinney to Rowan’s Renovations LLC for $30,000.

On July 5, 2026, property located at 2592 Marshland Rd., Town of Owego, from Gina Klett to Michael and Diane Clarke for $385,000.

On July 6, 2026, property located at South Sunnyside Drive, Town of Owego, from Sean and April Villanti to Samuel Hoare for $10,000.