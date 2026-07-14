A Major Win for Our Community: TOI Earns Competitive AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP Funding

Tioga Opportunities, Inc. (TOI) recently announced that it has been awarded highly competitive AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP funding, ensuring the continuation of critical volunteer services that support older adults throughout the community for the next three years.

The award represents a major achievement for TOI and a strong vote of confidence in the organization’s commitment to serving older adults through meaningful volunteer engagement. The grant process was especially competitive, with many long-established RSVP programs across New York State not receiving renewed funding despite decades of successful operation. TOI’s selection underscores the strength, impact, and sustainability of its AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP program.

“This award is an incredible milestone for TOI and for the volunteers and community members who make this program so successful,” said Christine Shaver, Executive Director of Tioga Opportunities, Inc. “Receiving this funding in such a competitive environment validates the quality of our work and recognizes the profound difference our volunteers make in the lives of older adults every single day.”

Through the AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP program, dedicated volunteers help older adults maintain their independence by providing two essential services:

Transportation to medical appointments, helping ensure individuals can access vital healthcare needs.

Delivery of Home Delivered Meals to homebound older adults, providing not only nutritious meals but also regular wellness checks and meaningful social connection.

These services are lifelines for many residents who would otherwise face significant barriers to healthcare, nutrition, and independent living.

The three-year grant provides stability that will allow TOI to continue recruiting, training, and supporting volunteers while expanding opportunities for older adults to serve their communities through purpose-driven volunteerism.

“Our RSVP volunteers create positive change for many older adults in our community,” said Amanda Kushner, Supportive Services Director. “Whether they’re driving a neighbor to a doctor’s appointment or delivering a meal with a friendly check-in, they are creating connections that improve health, reduce isolation, and strengthen our entire community. This funding ensures those vital services will continue for years to come.”

As communities continue to face growing needs among an aging population, TOI remains committed to ensuring older adults have access to the services and support they need to live safely, independently, and with dignity.

Individuals interested in becoming a volunteer or learning more about available services are encouraged to contact Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120, visit www.tiogaopp.org, or follow TOI on social media.