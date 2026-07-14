[By Pastor Bill Kohler, First Baptist Church, Owego]

As we celebrate our country’s 250th anniversary, let us be mindful that this country was initially blessed by God at its birth. Even our coins say, “In God we trust.” Our pledge to the American flag: “One nation under God.”

The Puritans came to America to seek religious freedom. The Pilgrims, on the Mayflower Compact, bonded together under God’s deliverance.

Even George Washington, known as first in war, first in peace, and first in the hearts of his countrymen, was observed praying on his knee in the forest by Isaac Potts, a loyal British Tory. He went home and told his wife how intense his prayer was.

She declared, “The cause of God to deliver America by the colonies will be realized.”

Washington demanded strict Christian principles from his soldiers. He even served communion with his officers, saying, “This bread and this cup are symbols of Christ’s broken body and blood; do this in memory of me.”