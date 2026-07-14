Letter: July 4, 2076 – What Will America Look Like?

On July 4, 1776, a document was adopted that set in motion something no one living at that time could have fully imagined. Only God—and the 56 men who pledged “their Lives, their Fortunes and their sacred Honor”—could begin to comprehend its lasting impact. Among those signers were Thomas Jefferson, Benjamin Franklin, Samuel Adams, John Adams, and John Hancock. On August 2, 1776, they, along with the other delegates representing the thirteen colonies, signed the Declaration of Independence. The rest, as they say, is history.

For 250 years, America’s resolve has been tested time and again. We have endured the War of 1812, the Civil War, the Argonne campaign of World War I, Pearl Harbor, Iwo Jima, Inchon, Hamburger Hill, Iraq, Afghanistan, and today, new threats emerging from places such as Iran. We conquered the hardships of the western frontier, survived the Great Depression, confronted the struggle for civil rights, and now face the complex challenges surrounding immigration and our national identity. These examples are only the tip of the iceberg.

Throughout every generation, there have been heroes—some whose names are etched into history, and countless others whose sacrifices may never be widely known. They were ordinary men and women who answered extraordinary calls, doing their part to preserve the greatest nation on earth. Too many paid the ultimate price so that future generations could live in freedom, enjoy the blessings of liberty, and pursue the God-given opportunities promised by the inalienable rights proclaimed in the Declaration of Independence and protected by the Constitution of the United States.

As we celebrate our nation’s 250th year, we should not only honor our past but also honestly confront the challenges before us. Patriotism is more than celebrating our history—it is having the courage to preserve it. That means acknowledging the problems we face today, confronting them directly, and ensuring that the America we leave to our children and grandchildren remains worthy of the sacrifices that built it.

Today, I believe America is facing one of the most dangerous battles in its history—not from a foreign army, but from within. This struggle did not begin overnight. Its roots reach back more than a century and, in my view, have gradually influenced our educational, cultural, and political institutions.

Many conservatives point to the educational philosophy of John Dewey, who described himself as a democratic socialist, as a turning point. Dewey believed education should be an instrument for reshaping society, writing:

“I believe that education is the fundamental method of social progress and reform.”

Whether one agrees with his philosophy or not, it is difficult to deny that America’s educational system has changed dramatically over the past century.

During that same era, President Woodrow Wilson championed the League of Nations, an international organization that many view as a predecessor to today’s United Nations. History reminds us that major cultural and political change rarely occurs all at once. It advances gradually—often over generations.

Others argue that Presidents Franklin D. Roosevelt and Lyndon B. Johnson significantly expanded the role of the federal government in American life, fundamentally altering the relationship between citizens and Washington.

On January 10, 1963, Representative A. S. Herlong Jr. of Florida entered into the Congressional Record a list of 45 “Current Communist Goals” taken from the book The Naked Communist. Whether you agree with every point or not, I encourage you to read the list for yourself and decide how many, if any, appear relevant today. It is a thought-provoking document that has fueled discussion for decades.

One item in particular stands out:

Goal No. 28: “Eliminate prayer or any phase of religious expression in the schools…”

Later that same year, the Supreme Court ruled that officially sponsored prayer could not be required in public schools. To many Americans, that decision marked a significant cultural turning point.

I close this section with a quote attributed to Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev:

“We will bury you.”

Khrushchev later explained that he meant communism would ultimately outlast capitalism. Whether viewed as rhetoric or prophecy, his words continue to serve as a reminder that nations can be transformed not only by military force, but by the gradual erosion of the principles upon which they were founded.

Too many Americans fail to recognize the seriousness of the moment. Yet history shows us that cultural, political, and societal change rarely happens overnight. It unfolds gradually, often over generations, until one day people look around and wonder how we arrived where we are.

Perhaps the greatest irony is that generations of Americans fought, bled, and died to secure the freedoms we enjoy today, while some now seek to fundamentally transform the very nation that guarantees those freedoms. Those sacrifices were made so that every American could live in liberty—not so that liberty itself would be taken for granted.

History has repeatedly warned us that freedom cannot survive without an informed, engaged, and vigilant people.

Thomas Jefferson reminded us, “Eternal vigilance is the price of liberty.”

Abraham Lincoln challenged us to remember that, “The world will little note, nor long remember what we say here, but it can never forget what they did here.”

President John F. Kennedy called every American to service with the timeless words, “Ask not what your country can do for you—ask what you can do for your country.”

And President Ronald Reagan offered perhaps the greatest warning of all:

“Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction.”

Will we heed the warning one more time, or will Nakita Khruschev have the last laugh? Your children and grandchildren nervously await your actions.

Sincerely,

Donald Castellucci Jr.

Apalachin, N.Y.