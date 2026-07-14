Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of June 29, 2026 through July 5, 2026 there were 170 calls for service, 17 traffic tickets were issued, and the department responded to seven motor vehicle accidents. One mental health hold was reported.

The department also reported the following arrests:

Lucas J. Matteson, 41, Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Petit Larceny (Misdemeanor) and Conspiracy in the Sixth Degree (Misdemeanor) following an investigation of theft at Hyde Park Baseball Field. Matteson was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to Village of Owego Court.

Edward M. Ashley, 55, Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Two Separate Counts of criminal contempt in the second degree (misdemeanor) following an investigation of several violations of an Order of Protection on Paige Street. Ashley was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at the Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Daniel L. Hromada, 30, Greene, N.Y., was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor) following a traffic stop on North Avenue. Hromada was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to Village of Owego Court.

Juan J. Aviles, 54, Brooklyn, N.Y., was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor), Unregistered Motor Vehicle (Violation), Uninspected Motor Vehicle (Violation), Operating without Insurance (Violation), and Improper Plates (Violation) following a traffic stop on Interstate 86. Aviles was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to Village of Owego Court.

Courtney M. Apgar, 27, Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree (misdemeanor) following a traffic stop on E. Temple Street. Apgar was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.