Participants descend on the Susquehanna for the ‘Joseph Kinney Memorial Catfish Derby’

The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 480 was host to the 27th annual Joseph Kinney Memorial all-night catfish derby on June 7 and 8, along the shores of the Susquehanna River in Tioga County.
Fishing on the Susquehanna during the Catfish Derby. Photo by Joann Waterhouse.
The Owego Pennysaver arrived to capture the event.
Catfish Derby staff are pictured at the registration site. (Photo by Kenneth Waterhouse)
3rd Place Youth Larkin D. is pictured alongside his father at Hickories Park. (Photo by Kenneth Waterhouse)
Lee Spinner presents a check to the 3rd place winner, Denton Jr. D. (Photo by Kenneth Waterhouse)
1st place youth Mezzutesta A. is pictured alongside his father at Hickories Park in Owego. (Photo by Kenneth Waterhouse)
Lee Spinner presents a check to the 2nd place winner, Haines J. (Photo by Kenneth Waterhouse)
Lee Spinner presents a check to 1st place winner, Card Jr. D. (Photo by Kenneth Waterhouse)
A fishing boat moves along the Susquehanna and under the Court Street Bridge. (Photo by Kenneth Waterhouse)
2nd place youth, Underwood N., is pictured alongside her father, mother, and sister at Hickories Park in Owego. (Photo by Kenneth Waterhouse)
Reynolds holds his trophy, presented for the smallest fish caught. (Photo by Kenneth Waterhouse)
