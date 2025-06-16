Tioga County Property Transactions

On June 2, 2025, property located at 497 Fulton St., Village of Waverly, from Robert Fabbri to First Patriot Properties LLC for $143,000.

On June 3, 2025, property located at Hilton Road N/S, Town of Owego, from 5192 Rt. 434 LLC to Casella Waste Management of NY Inc. for $500,000.

On June 3, 2025, property located at Sabin Road, Town of Spencer, from Eric and Emily Kelsey to Jesse and Jeremy Veverka for $2,000.

On June 3, 2025, property located at 20 S. Main St., Village of Nichols, from Preshur’s Associates Inc. to Korba Properties Inc. for $71,000.

On June 4, 2025, property located at Hart Road, Town of Spencer, from Michael Holt to Timothy Towner for $5,000.

On June 4, 2025, property located at 237 Spaulding Hill Rd., Tioga, from John Jr. and Donna Taylor to Eric Yetter and Sarah Reid for $227,000.

On June 4, 2025, property located at 232 William St., Village of Waverly, from Douglas Killgore to Gavin Killgore for $130,000.

On June 5, 2025, property located at 16 Oak Hill Rd. South, Town of Barton, from Robin & Harold Jr. Corby to Kristopher Atchison for $30,000.

On June 6, 2025, property located at Collins Hills Road, Town of Barton, from Carrie and Ivan Smith to Northgate Land Capital LLC for $24,000.

On June 6, 2025, property located at 610 Dawson Hill Rd., Town of Spencer, from Richard Jr. and Denise Ruben to Andrew Wheeler and Emily Leonardo for $285,310.

On June 9, 2025, property located at 12 Tioga St., Village of Waverly, from Orana Ibu Maibut LLC to Kayla and Jeffery Morrow for $180,000.

On June 9, 2025, property located at 162 Kishpaugh Rd., Town of Barton, from Robert and Janice Tubbs to Milo and Miriam Kuhns for $337,500.