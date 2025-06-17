By Wendy Post —

An 11 a.m. ribbon cutting planned for Thursday will officiate the official start of Owego’s Strawberry Festival, hosted by the Historic Owego Marketplace in downtown Owego, N.Y.

On Thursday, June 19, a 5K Walk/ Run event at Hickories Park in Owego will kick things off, followed by Friday’s Block Party and Main Festival, both taking place in downtown Owego. You can sign up here!

The festival is not just a time to celebrate strawberries and summer’s arrival, but it is also a time for friends and families to gather for two, or three if you participate in the 5K, days of live music, vendors, food trucks, children’s entertainment, magic, jugglers, and much more.

With Owego’s graduation ceremony taking place on Friday, the festival is sure to attract out-of-town guests throughout its duration, making new memories together that will hopefully turn into an annual tradition.

None of this would be possible without the hard work of the dedicated volunteers behind the scenes and the sponsors that keep things funded.

Look for the festival guide included as an insert in this week’s Owego Pennysaver Press. You can also follow us on Facebook for festival updates throughout the week.

And make sure you follow the 43rd Annual Strawberry Festival’s event page or the Historic Owego Marketplace on Facebook for photos throughout the event and any updates.

We’ll see you there!