Young Minds, Big Impact: Tioga County’s Jr. Chamber Grads Reach New Heights

The Tioga County Chamber of Commerce recently announced the 2025 scholarship awardees from its Jr. Chamber program, marking a significant milestone in a growing initiative that prepares young leaders for the region’s economic future.

Founded in 2022 by Sabrina Henriques, PhD, President and CEO of the Tioga County Chamber, the Jr. Chamber began with just three students: two juniors from Owego Free Academy and one sophomore from Ross Corners Christian Academy. In just three years, the program has grown to ten students strong, representing diverse schools across the county. In 2025, it welcomed the first participants from Tioga Central School District.

This year’s scholarship recipients are: Bryson Castro, senior, Owego Free Academy; Isabella Silvestri, senior, Owego Free Academy; Michaela Terry, senior, Owego Free Academy; Brennan Sindoni, senior, Tioga Center; Shea Bailey, senior, Tioga Center; Amelia Mills, senior, Tioga Center; and Annabeth VanTol, senior, Owego Free Academy.

Collectively, Jr. Chamber students have been awarded nearly $10,000 in scholarships since the program’s inception, thanks to support from local sponsors and the Tioga County Chamber Foundation.

Dr. Henriques remarked, “This is a joint effort with the Owego-Apalachin School District. Dr. Corey Green and Tom Westcott were on board from the moment I implemented the idea of the program. We built this program to empower the next generation of Tioga County’s business and civic leaders,” and added, “These students have already demonstrated an incredible commitment to leadership, service, and professional growth, and they represent a bright future for our community.”

The Jr. Chamber curriculum emphasizes leadership development, community service, public speaking, and workforce readiness. It also connects students with local business leaders and elected officials, preparing them for college, careers, and civic engagement. Notably, 100% of the program’s graduates have continued on to higher education institutions.

In past years, Jr. Chamber participants were formally recognized as Tioga County Jr. Economic Drivers by elected members of Congress and state officials. The recognition underscored the students’ leadership contributions and their engagement with local economic development issues.

The Chamber is already planning for the next academic year, with expansion to additional schools and more opportunities for hands-on experience, mentoring, and scholarship support.

Dr. Henriques concluded, “We’re not just investing in students; we are investing in the future of Tioga County.”

(Joann R. Walter contributed to this reporting.)