Students Monitor Vernal Pools at Wildwood Reserve

Some seventh and eighth-grade Waverly agriculture students spent the afternoon on Friday, May 30, monitoring the vernal pools at the Carantouan Greenway’s Wildwood Reserve location.

Led by a team including agriculture teacher Miranda Palmer and assisted by Tioga Soil and Water Conservation staff Jeremy Waddell and Melissa Yearick, students deployed nets and buckets to find an abundant variety of amphibians, macroinvertebrates, and plant life making their homes in the still pools.

With assistance from the Greenway’s naturalist, Marty Borko, students captured and identified species as diverse as green frog tadpoles, salamanders, snails, as well as larvae of caddisflies, dragonflies, damselflies, stoneflies, and even tiny fish too small to identify. Close-ups under the microscope revealed fascinating details too small to be seen with the naked eye.

One notable discovery made by the students was how the inhabitant populations varied quite a bit between the shaded pools and the more sunlit pools, as between the newer pools and the older, more established pools.

All in all, a fun, educational day in the outdoors.