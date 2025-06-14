Not Blaming Others; The seed of blame does not produce good fruit

By Sister Chirya —

In dealing with difficult situations, we might be tempted to blame others, or think we are being victimized. However, the seed of blame does not produce good fruit. What bears good fruit is nurturing the seeds of self-respect, courage, and altruism, and putting these values into the way we treat others and ourselves.

When it is the season for planting, a farmer knows he has work to do. His attention goes to what seeds he has to sow. He cannot afford to lose time or be careless. He makes no excuses! Now is the time to put this much attention on ourselves.

Take a minute to sit and listen to your mind and heart talk to each other. The mind says, “I am so exhausted and confused; I can hardly hear you. All I want to do is sleep.”

Notice also how unhappy the heart has become. The heart says, “I’m not happy being driven by desires; I have never found what I really wanted.”

But no one was listening. So these things were left inside, layering us in sorrow and pain.

“When the mind and heart do not understand each other, the result is depression.” – Dadi Janki

What can be done about this?

One positive solution is to consider the mind to be a small child who has been neglected for a long time. Give your mind a lot of tender, loving care. Accept it as it is and don’t worry about changing it.

Another solution is to go within and talk to yourself patiently in a positive, trustful, and respectful way, as the mind and heart have been thirsting for peace and love for so long. Love yourself by studying and thinking about spiritual knowledge; spend time in meditation remembering you are a peaceful soul separate from the body.

Finally, listen to the silence within and remember God. We truly love ourselves when we learn to catch the love God is sharing with us. We have been searching for this pure love. Opening up to God’s love finishes our inner restlessness, dissolves the unfulfilled desires and blame, and unifies the heart and mind.

Values, when lived from the heart, can move mountains. It is not a big thing. Human beings can do whatever they set their minds to. A better life is in our own hands and no one else’s. Now is the season for goodness and greatness to take root and be allowed to grow! Become the kind of human being the world needs right now.

From this day onward, the world needs your power. And in order to feed your soul with power, put God’s love and light in it.

(Sister Chirya can be reached via email at bkchirya@gmail.com or chirya.risely@peacevillageretreat.org. Sister Chirya has been a student and teacher with the Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual University for over 40 years. She is published in several national and international publications, including the Daily Guardian in Delhi.)