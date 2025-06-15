Kathy Goes Kayaking; Raising Funds for the Hiawatha Island Preserve

By Michelle McLaren —

Since the beginning of May, Owego resident Kathy Nichols-Newell has kayaked around Hiawatha Island almost daily with the goal of not just essential exercise but also raising money for the upkeep of the Preserve. She is now one month into the overall goal of completing more than 100 laps over the course of the summer.

The 50-minute workout is usually rewarded with sightings of geese and their goslings, ducks, eagles, turtles, and sometimes a beaver that swims alongside Kathy’s kayak.

“Every paddle, every day out seems fresh, fun, and new,” writes the retired educator in an online post.

Along with every trip, trash is being picked up and removed from the riverbanks in this section of the Susquehanna. After this first month of paddling, a wheelbarrow is overflowing with the collected debris that would otherwise be floating downstream.

The Fred L. Waterman Conservation Education Center owns and maintains six nature preserves, with Hiawatha Island being one. The Center will be using these funds for the site, with plans for trail clearing, creating access points, and new signage. Kathy hopes this campaign will also help “rekindle our community’s love of the island,” as stated in one of her trip logs.

To help with the “rekindling,” Kathy is inviting interested persons to join her on the morning paddling adventures. Several individuals have already enjoyed the experience, as well as a group of 23 homeschoolers. Kayaks, paddles, and life jackets are all provided, or bring your own to her private dock and launch site.

Follow Kathy’s progress through her Facebook page under her name, Kathy Nichols-Newell, and send her a message via the page if you would like to schedule a guided trip around the island.

Would you like to sponsor Kathy and her efforts at $1 per lap for a total of $100? Head on over to the Waterman website, click on the Donate button, and select “Kathy Goes Kayaking” on the dropdown menu. Any dollar amount is an investment in keeping this stretch of the Susquehanna an attractive and inviting asset in Tioga County. All donations are tax-deductible.

Visit www.watermancenter.org to learn more about Waterman Conservation Education Center.